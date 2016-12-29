When selecting a related search, you get a completely different interface that only shows recipes: bigger expandable cards, bigger thumbnails, infinite scrolling.
December 29, 2016
Google's New Mobile UI for Recipe Search
Just in time for New Year's dinner, Google has a new mobile interface for recipe search. I searched for [avocado mayo] and noticed a long list of keywords below the search box and ads: salad, chicken, shrimp, vegan, bacon and more. You can select more than one keyword and this helps you refine the results.
Posted by Alex Chitu at 12/29/2016 03:09:00 AM
Labels: Mobile, User interface, Web Search
