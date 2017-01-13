An unofficial blog that watches Google's attempts to move your operating system online since 2005. Not affiliated with Google.

January 13, 2017

YouTube Desktop Notifications, Now For Everyone

It looks like YouTube's notification experiment is now a regular feature and you can no longer disable it by clearing cookies. When sign in to your Google account, YouTube's desktop site no longer shows Google+ notifications in the navigation bar: it replaces them with YouTube notifications.

"Your notifications live here. Subscribe to your favorite channels to get notified about their latest videos," informs the new notification box.


  1. You can disable them by clicking on the gear icon in the notification dropdown

