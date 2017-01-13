"Your notifications live here. Subscribe to your favorite channels to get notified about their latest videos," informs the new notification box.
January 13, 2017
YouTube Desktop Notifications, Now For Everyone
It looks like YouTube's notification experiment is now a regular feature and you can no longer disable it by clearing cookies. When sign in to your Google account, YouTube's desktop site no longer shows Google+ notifications in the navigation bar: it replaces them with YouTube notifications.
Posted by Alex Chitu at 1/13/2017 06:08:00 AM
Labels: YouTube
You can disable them by clicking on the gear icon in the notification dropdownReplyDelete