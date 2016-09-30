There's also a new "personal content" section in the settings, which lets you disable the integration with Google Contacts, Google Photos, disable location, location history and search history.
September 30, 2016
Google Calendar Events in Google Maps
The latest version of the Google Maps app for Android adds more integration with Google Calendar. There's a new upcoming tab in "Your places", which shows a list of upcoming events, including your bookings and reservations from Gmail. Click an event to quickly see the location on the map.
There's also a new "personal content" section in the settings, which lets you disable the integration with Google Contacts, Google Photos, disable location, location history and search history.
Posted by Alex Chitu at 9/30/2016 11:54:00 AM
Labels: Android, Google Calendar, Google Maps
Seems that this doesn't work with Google work accounts?ReplyDelete