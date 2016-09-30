An unofficial blog that watches Google's attempts to move your operating system online since 2005. Not affiliated with Google.

September 30, 2016

Google Calendar Events in Google Maps

The latest version of the Google Maps app for Android adds more integration with Google Calendar. There's a new upcoming tab in "Your places", which shows a list of upcoming events, including your bookings and reservations from Gmail. Click an event to quickly see the location on the map.


There's also a new "personal content" section in the settings, which lets you disable the integration with Google Contacts, Google Photos, disable location, location history and search history.

1 comment:

  1. Seems that this doesn't work with Google work accounts?

    ReplyDelete

