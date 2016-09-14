An unofficial blog that watches Google's attempts to move your operating system online since 2005. Not affiliated with Google.

September 14, 2016

Google Destinations, Now for Desktop

Google launched the "plan a trip" feature for mobile phones back in March and now it's available in the regular desktop interface, as well. "Destinations on Google helps you discover and plan your next vacation, right from Google Search," informed Google.

Search for a continent, a country or state you'd like to visit and the Knowledge Graph card has a "plan a trip" section which includes a travel guide, information about hotels and upcoming events.


The travel guide link sends you to a new Google Destinations site which shows beautiful photos, a short description of the place, links to Google Flights, Google Hotel Finder, a trip planning feature, a list of suggested itineraries, top sights, videos, related places, information about climate and the most popular months to visit the place you picked.


Google displays a list of popular itineraries which are generated from the historic visits of other travelers.





The trip planning feature is quite clever. Google shows "highs and lows for the next six months, so you can find the right price tag for you. And as you slide left or right, the results instantly update with real-time fares and rates, pulling from the trillions of flight itineraries and hotels we price every day on Google Flights and Hotel search. You can also customize results further with flight and hotel preferences, including number of stops, hotel class, and number of travelers."


Google Destinations also works for queries like [asia destinations], which shows popular destinations and lets you filter them by interest: beach, culture, golf, hiking, nature, scuba diving, shopping, skiing, wildlife.


{ Thanks, Mukil Elango. }
  Link to a new Google Destinations site did not work.

  Link works for me but would like for different destination. But not having option when doing searches.

  Seeing it now for places outside of UK. Would be nice if could save it to the Google Trips app, don't seem to be linked.

  Google is going big on trip related stuff... More to come I strongly suspect......

  This was the most popular place ....nice post, i like that day trip to agra

  Please provide a link to the new Google Destinations Website. I cannot seem to find it. As of now if you put in a search query for a destination you get just the usual results.

